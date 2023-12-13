Quebec premier says students could be back in class by Monday, unions more skeptical

Quebec Premier François Legault believes it's possible an agreement will be reached with the striking teachers' unions, and that students could be back in class next Monday.

But the two union federations concerned are highly skeptical.

"The negotiations with the teachers are going well, very well. I have every hope that all children will be back at school on Monday," said the premier at a press briefing on Wednesday.

The Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE), which represents 66,000 teachers on indefinite strike since Nov. 23, flatly contradicted him.

"Contrary to what François Legault is saying, the news at the table is not encouraging," the FAE replied. "The government is blowing hot and cold. It is promising us openness, only to close the door again immediately. The government's strategy is clearly to divide the movement and exhaust the teachers."

The Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE), which represents 95,000 teachers, is on strike again on Wednesday and Thursday, and its members will return to work on Friday. But the FSE, affiliated to the CSQ, which is a member of the Common Front, still has no agreement either.

FSE president Josée Scalabrini's comments speak volumes: "I don't know what the premier knows that I don't. I don't know what Ms. LeBel knows that I don't know. But even if there are positive signs that negotiations are getting underway quickly, yesterday there were still mandates missing, and both sides were exploring the major needs. Are we on the verge of a settlement? Not to my knowledge."

"Negotiations on such sensitive issues can't be done in 48 hours, or even in a week," added Scalabrini. "Is a return to the classroom, which presupposes an agreement by Monday, realistic? The work to be done in the next few hours is so great that for us, for the Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement, I couldn't say that I think it's realistic to say that we'll have an agreement by Monday morning."

The FSE was due to return to the negotiating table on Wednesday afternoon.

In addition to Premier Legault, Treasury Board president Sonia LeBel also took an optimistic view: "I consider at the moment that we have everything on the table, all the essential elements to find a settlement as quickly as possible."

Asked whether Monday, the day the premier mentioned as the possible return to school, was not premature, LeBel replied: "The possibility is there; it is real."

Finance Minister Eric Girard warned that "anything put on the table that exceeds what is in the financial framework will have to be borrowed and ultimately paid for by all taxpayers."

