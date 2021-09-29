Quebec premier to attend climate change conference in Glasgow this November

Quebec Premier François Legault announced he plans to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, taking place this November in Glasgow, Scotland.

"Quebec has a lot to show for its expertise," he said during a press scrum at the National Assembly Wednesday.

This will be Legault's first participation as premier in a major international environmental summit.

Liberal predecessors Jean Charest and Philippe Couillard took part in the forums, where Quebec was often cited as an example.

Legault did attend COP21 in Paris in 2015 as a member of the second opposition.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 29, 2021.