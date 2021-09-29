iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec premier to attend climate change conference in Glasgow this November

image.png

Quebec Premier François Legault announced he plans to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, taking place this November in Glasgow, Scotland.

"Quebec has a lot to show for its expertise," he said during a press scrum at the National Assembly Wednesday.

This will be Legault's first participation as premier in a major international environmental summit.

Liberal predecessors Jean Charest and Philippe Couillard took part in the forums, where Quebec was often cited as an example.

Legault did attend COP21 in Paris in 2015 as a member of the second opposition.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 29, 2021.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error