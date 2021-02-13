Quebec premier writes on social media 'radical activists' are threatening 'freedom of expression'

Quebec Premier Francois Legault said he believes "radical activists" are "trying to censor some words and works" in Canada's universities and said he would seek measures in Quebec to protect freedom of speech at schools.

"Our universities should be places of respectful debates, uncensored debates, and truth seekers, even when truth can shock or provoke," wrote Legault. "We're going to do what it takes to help our universities protect our freedom of expression.

Legault's lengthy Facebook post published on Saturday referenced University of Ottawa professor Verushka Lieutenant-Duval's suspension after she used the n-word in a class during a discussion about how some communities have reclaimed terms over time.

Legault said her story "shocked" him and said at the time he felt the university should have defended their staff member.

Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade has echoed Legault's sentiments.

Legault's post alleged some teachers are being asked to delete historic books from "some of our great writers" listing Anne Hebert, Rejean Ducharme, Dany Laferriere and Pierre Vallieres as examples.

"What's really disturbing is that more and more people are feeling intimidated. They feel forced to self-censure, lest they get insulted and expose in the public square," he wrote. "This is absurd. It goes against the very idea of college."

Legault also alleged activists tried to censor his reading suggestions when he recommended Mathieu Bock-Cote's The Empire of Political Correctness in November.

"This is going too far," Legault wrote. "The situation is slipping. I think it's time we had a serious talk together."

The premier said that using "some words can hurt," and "the pain of those who feel it must be recognized," but said their cause must not be hijacked by radicals intent on mulling, intimidating and burning freedom of speech.

He added that victims of racism and hate speech must be heard but that freedom of expression is a pillar of democracy.

He said the issue started at universities and it's in these institutions that a fix is first needed.

He said Minister of Higher Education Danielle McCann is looking into the issue.

"We all have a duty to defend our fundamental principles in front of attempted bullying. If you start self-censoring out of fear of being insulted, or if you don't defend someone who is the victim of it, you play the radical game. I understand it might be scary, but we have to stand, stand firm," he wrote.