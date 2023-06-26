Quebec presents its $360-million policy on architecture and land use planning

On Monday, the Quebec government announced its plan for implementing its architecture and land use planning policy. It has a budget of $360.4 million.

The plan provides for "30 concrete measures and actions," including the implementation of a monitoring system to "assess the achievement of land-use planning objectives."

"This system will make it possible to adjust the planning framework as necessary to optimize performance and better meet societal challenges," reads the press release.

A sum of $17.4 million will be allocated for its deployment.

The other sums presented include $43.7 million to support the municipal sector, particularly in updating the RCMs' land-use and development plans; $16.5 million to support the creation of green and blue corridors; and $6.7 million to set up the Bureau de la valorisation de l'architecture.

The aim of the last measure is "to raise the quality of architecture in Quebec."

"Work will be carried out to modernize the regulatory framework in order to create conditions conducive to the development of innovative and creative architecture, based on know-how and talent," the press release states.

A further $239.4 million has been earmarked to support the development and implementation of climate plans by municipal bodies.

À 11h, @lacombemathieu et moi annoncerons les détails du plan de mise en œuvre de la Politique nationale de l’architecture et de l’aménagement du territoire en compagnie des maires @G_Tremblay (@UMQuebec) et @AntoineTardif (@FQMenligne). Suivez-nous ���� https://t.co/x20viMz68s

The sums presented at the announcement were already in the Quebec government's last budget.

Minister of Municipal Affairs Andrée Laforest announced the plan on Monday in Victoriaville with Minister of Culture and Communications Mathieu Lacombe.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 26, 2023.