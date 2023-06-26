iHeartRadio
30°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec presents its $360-million policy on architecture and land use planning


Quebec Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Andree Laforest speaks at a news conference to announce a major agreement on housing with the federal government, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

On Monday, the Quebec government announced its plan for implementing its architecture and land use planning policy. It has a budget of $360.4 million.

The plan provides for "30 concrete measures and actions," including the implementation of a monitoring system to "assess the achievement of land-use planning objectives."

"This system will make it possible to adjust the planning framework as necessary to optimize performance and better meet societal challenges," reads the press release.

A sum of $17.4 million will be allocated for its deployment.

The other sums presented include $43.7 million to support the municipal sector, particularly in updating the RCMs' land-use and development plans; $16.5 million to support the creation of green and blue corridors; and $6.7 million to set up the Bureau de la valorisation de l'architecture.

The aim of the last measure is "to raise the quality of architecture in Quebec."

"Work will be carried out to modernize the regulatory framework in order to create conditions conducive to the development of innovative and creative architecture, based on know-how and talent," the press release states.

A further $239.4 million has been earmarked to support the development and implementation of climate plans by municipal bodies.

À 11h, @lacombemathieu et moi annoncerons les détails du plan de mise en œuvre de la Politique nationale de l’architecture et de l’aménagement du territoire en compagnie des maires @G_Tremblay (@UMQuebec) et @AntoineTardif (@FQMenligne). Suivez-nous ���� https://t.co/x20viMz68s

— Andrée Laforest (@AndreeLaforest) June 26, 2023

The sums presented at the announcement were already in the Quebec government's last budget.

Minister of Municipal Affairs Andrée Laforest announced the plan on Monday in Victoriaville with Minister of Culture and Communications Mathieu Lacombe.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 26, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*