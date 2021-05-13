Quebec presents new French-language reform bill

The Quebec government presented a major reform to Bill 101 Thursday morning, aiming to strengthen the French language in the province.

Bill 96, called 'An Act Respecting French, the Official and Common Language of Quebec,' was tabled at 10 a.m. in the Salon Bleu of the National Assembly in Quebec City by Minister Responsible for Languages, Simon Jolin-Barrette.

At 11:15 a.m., Premier Francois Legault and Jolin-Barrette will hold a news conference.

If passed, the bill would create a Ministry of the French language as well as a French Language Commissioner, appointed by the National Assembly.

Other measures include making French the “standard language of study” for post-secondary education and put a freeze on the proportion of students in the English-language college system.

The bill would also extend the French certification process of business with between 25 and 49 employees.

The reform to Bill 101 is one of the government's biggest portfolios, with language minister announcing a $17-million investment last month to promote French in Quebec



See the bill here:



Bill 96

This is a developing story. Check back here for live updates.