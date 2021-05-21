Quebec producer Luc Wiseman charged with sexual assault of a minor

Television producer Luc Wiseman, 64, was arrested and charged for acts of a sexual nature against a minor and other counts.

The head of Avani productions, which produces shows such as 'Tout le monde en parle' is facing five charges including sexual assault, touching and assault of a person under the age of 16, and production and distribution of child pornography.

Quebec television producer Luc Wiseman, head of Avanti productions behind shows like #tlmep @OFF_TLMEP was arrested and charged with sex assault on a minor, production/distribution of child pornography @CTVMontreal

The alleged events occurred between Nov. 2018 and April 2021.

Avanti was also behind the shows 'La Petite Vie' and 'Un Gars, Une Fille,' and others.



Guy A. Lepage, host of 'Tout le monde en parle,' said that effective immediately, Wiseman will no longer co-produce that show until the investigation is concluded.

Je viens d’apprendre avec consternation que le producteur Luc Wiseman est accusé d’agression sexuelle sur une mineure et production de pornographie juvénile.



Je vous annonce que Wiseman n’est plus co-producteur de #TLMEP jusqu’à la conclusion de l’enquête. Avec effet immédiat.

According to his bio on Avanti's website, Wiseman began as a director/cameraman in 1975 before going on to becoming an editor, director, producer and other jobs at JPL Productions. He has also produced shows at the Just for Laughs festival.

He has been sole owner of Avanti since 2000.

-- with files from the Canadian Press.