Quebec project targets youth who take care of family members with mental health issues

Many young Quebecers don't get to enjoy the carefree days of childhood and adolescence because they're the caregivers of a parent with a mental health problem.

A project is training youth volunteers to spot the distress of their peers and point them to the appropriate resources.

The nonprofit Réseau avant de craquer has received $150,000 from Quebec's medical specialists federation, the FMSQ, to set up the "Aider sans filtre, pour les jeunes, avec les jeunes" project, aimed at caregivers aged 12 to 29.

The Réseau had already commissioned 35 young people to travel around Quebec and raise awareness of mental health issues among youth.

Now, the organization is recruiting young mental health "vigies," i.e. lookouts, trained to identify young caregivers of relatives with mental health issues.

These caregivers will then be referred to the appropriate community organization or health network, if necessary.

"What we've noticed over the past few years is that, for a number of reasons, very few young people come to us for services," said René Cloutier, the Réseau's executive director.

The organization estimates that one in five young people in Quebec supports a parent, sibling or friend with a mental health problem.

"We know that these young people are currently flying under the radar," said Cloutier, hoping that hundreds, if not thousands, of young volunteers will be recruited in the coming months.

The Réseau, which brings together some 50 associations offering psychosocial support, notes that prejudice and stigma remain when it comes to mental health, making it more difficult for young people to confide in an adult.

"That's why we've set up a project for young people, but with young people," said Cloutier.

The group will visit schools, youth centers and sports clubs.

The organization notes that young caregivers are more at risk of developing mental health problems themselves.

"These young people experience more psychological distress and are 15 to 20 times more at risk of developing a mental health problem themselves, often due to their psychological distress in the face of the situation they are experiencing," Cloutier said.

Dr. Annie Loiseau, chair of the youth psychiatry committee for Quebec's psychiatrist's association, says that when a parent isn't doing well, their child suffers for numerous reasons.

"Because the parent is less available to their child in their emotional reactions, they'll sometimes be more irritable and get angry more quickly, so that leads to a bit more conflict," Dr. Loiseau explained.

"When a parent is exhausted due to a mental health problem, he or she will sometimes offer less supervision to their child, which can lead to behavioural problems in the young person," she added.

Loiseau applauded Réseau avant de craquer's new project, noting that, "For teenagers, the social network is super important, and then friends take on a very important place for them as they develop into their teens. So I think other young people are in the best position to detect if something is going on in their friends' lives."

However, young people referred to resources still need to be able to be taken care of.

"What I think is important is that if the young person is referred to the right resources, that the services are there, because I think that's often where the problem lies at the moment."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 27, 2023.