Quebec promises financial assistance for municipalities hit by winter floods

MONTREAL -- Quebec says emergency financial assistance is available for 19 municipalities and their residents affected by heavy rains and flooding from Thursday to Saturday.

Sixteen of the municipalities are located in the Quebec City area, where 266 people were forced from their homes on Christmas Day due to rising water levels caused by warm weather and torrential rain.

The three other municipalities are in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Mauricie and Chaudiere-Appalaches regions.

The province says applicants must meet certain criteria to be eligible for the assistance.

Quebec's public security department says the water level of the Saint-Charles River, which had caused moderate flooding in the Quebec City area, was going down Sunday.

Officials say the worst appears to be over, but urged continued caution.