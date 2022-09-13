Quebec provincial party leaders reveal how much money they make, how many assets they have

Dominique Anglade is the richest of all the province's party leaders, with $12 million in assets, according to data provided by the Quebec Liberals (PLQ).

Most of the parties provided their leaders' paperwork on Tuesday, with the exception of Quebec Conservative (PCQ) Leader Éric Duhaime.

Over the years, it has become practice during an election campaign for leaders to disclose their assets in the interest of transparency.

According to the PLQ, Anglade and her spouse have $8.5 million in investments, bonds and various stocks.

Her principal residence is worth $3 million and she owns a townhouse worth $1 million, currently rented out, with a mortgage still to be paid.

In addition, Anglade owns a condominium worth $450,000 that is currently rented out and also has a mortgage.

Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader François Legault has assets of over $9.5 million, but a mortgage line of almost $1.7 million on his liabilities.

His assets include a $3.2 million condominium and a $6.35 million Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF).

The net assets of Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon total $410,450, according to a financial portrait provided by the party and produced by an accounting firm.

The PQ leader's assets represent a value of $1.12 million before mortgages, debts etc., with an income of just over $143,000.

St-Pierre Plamondon's primary source of income is the salary paid to him by the PQ for his leadership duties, which is $128,621.

He owns a personal residence, two rental properties, land in Témiscamingue and investments with Desjardins and the FTQ.

With the mortgages of the three properties, credit card balances and a line of credit, his liabilities amount to $714,500.

Meanwhile, Québec Solidaire (QS) Spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois has a net worth of $104,285.

He co-owns a duplex in Montreal, with his share of the property valued at $297,000, accompanied by a mortgage of $252,336.

He has $18,991 of investments in a TFSA and his National Assembly pension plan is worth $40,630.

The party's other spokesperson, Manon Massé, has a net worth of $394,865.

A tenant, her assets consist primarily of pension plans and investments.

She also owns a used trailer worth $12,000.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 13, 2022 with files from Caroline Plante, Frédéric Lacroix-Couture and Stéphane Rolland.