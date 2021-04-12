iHeartRadio
Quebec provincial police ask for public's help locating missing 32-year-old man

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help locating 32-year-old Pierre Grenier Savard, whose family said they fear for his safety and health. (Photo: Surete du Quebec)

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help locating a 32-year-old man who was last seen several weeks ago.

According to the Surete du Quebec, 32-year-old Pierre Grenier Savard last communicated with friends and family via social media on April 5. His family said they have reason to fear for his health and safety.

Savard stands 5'10 and weighs 200 lbs. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or make an anonymous tip to the SQ's criminal information centre at 1-800-659-4264.

