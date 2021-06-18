Quebec provincial police ask for public's help to solve 2006 disappearance, death of Tiffany Morrison

Quebec provincial police is asking for the public's help to solve the 2006 disappearance and suspicious death of Tiffany Morrison from Kahnawake.

The 24-year-old was last seen on June 17, 2006 in Montreal's LaSalle borough when she took a cab home to Kahnawake, on Montreal's South Shore.

The Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) woman was reported missing on July 4 and after almost four years, her body was discovered on May 31, 2020 just one kilometre away from her home.

The Sûreté du Québec's (SQ) missing persons and unsolved cases division is now asking anyone with information that could be useful in her disappearance and death to come forward.

On the Justice for Tiffany Morrison Facebook page, Morrison's sister, Melanie, requested that users share her image on social media or wear t-shirts made in memory of her this week.

"Her spirit needs to rest, but can’t until the guilty are found," she wrote.

Anyone with information on the young woman's disappearance or death is asked to call the SQ's info-crime line at 1-800-659-4264.