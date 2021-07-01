Quebec provincial police investigating killing of man with organized crime past

Arsene Mompoint, a man linked to organized crime, was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in the Kanien'kéha (Mohawk) community of Kanesatake, about 40 minutes north of Montreal.

Officers from the Surete du Quebec were called at 3:40 p.m. regarding an armed assault on a business on St-Michel Rd.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 47-year-old Mompoint unconscious.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects have been arrested.

Mompoint, who has a criminal record, has been tied to gang activity in the past.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 1, 2021.