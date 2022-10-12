iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec provincial police make arrest 22 years after murder of college student


Quebec provincial police say they've made an arrest in the homicide of a junior college student 22 years ago. Guylaine Potvin, shown in a Surete du Quebec handout photo, was found dead in her apartment in Jonquière, Que. on April 28, 2000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Surete du Quebec

Quebec provincial police say they've made an arrest in the homicide of a junior college student 22 years ago.

Guylaine Potvin was found dead in her apartment in Jonquiere, Que., about 215 kilometres north of Quebec City, on April 28, 2000.

Provincial police say they've arrested Marc-Andre Grenon, 47, in connection with Potvin's murder.

Grenon, of Granby, Que., east of Montreal, is also charged with attempted murder and sexual assault in connection with the case.

Police say that their investigation turned up similarities with another case in Quebec City from 2000, in which a female student, living alone, was assaulted and left for dead but survived the attack.

Provincial police say Grenon will appear in court via video link Wednesday afternoon.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*