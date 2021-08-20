Quebec provincial police officer shot during traffic stop thanks public

The Quebec provincial police officer who was shot and wounded during a traffic stop earlier this week is thanking the public for their support.

In a Facebook message, Catherine Giroux thanked her partner, her superiors and members of the public who sent her hundreds of messages of support after Wednesday's shooting.

The 40-year-old officer ended up in hospital with serious injuries after stopping a vehicle for a traffic violation in Ste-Marie, Que., south of Quebec City.

A 54-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night based on a description provided by Giroux and with the help of the public.

Giroux says Wednesday was a "dark day" for her and her family.

She says she's recovering at home from her injuries but is looking forward to getting back on the road with her colleagues.