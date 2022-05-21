iHeartRadio
Quebec provincial police probe homicide after man found dead southeast of Montreal

image.jpg

Quebec provincial police say they've launched a homicide investigation into the death of a 57-year-old man at a home in Farnham, southeast of Montreal.

Police say the body of Carl Langlois was found at a home just before 1 p.m. Friday and the death was confirmed in hospital.

Provincial police spokesman Nicolas Scholtus says police detained another man who was inside the home, adding he was to be questioned by investigators.

Scholtus says charges could be laid later today.

Animal control teams had to be called to the home to take charge of several large dogs inside.

The provincial police investigation is ongoing in the Estrie region town, about 70 kilometres from Montreal.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 21, 2022.

