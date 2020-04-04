Quebec provincial police remind flood watchers to avoid gathering in groups

Authorities are reminding Quebecers to avoid gathering in groups, even when flooding occurs, as the province continues fight the spread of COVID-19.

The SQ tweeted Saturday morning that gathering in groups could mean fines, as some communities are beginning to see water levels rising like they do each spring.

“Water levels have risen in some areas in Quebec, leading to evacuations,” the SQ wrote. “This brings a lot of curious people to the scene. We remind you, therefore, that regardless of the current situation, gatherings are prohibited and violators are liable to fines.”

Le niveau de l’eau a monté à certains endroits au Québec, ce qui entraîne des évacuations. Cela apporte un lot de curieux sur les lieux. Nous vous rappelons donc que, peu importe la situation actuelle, les rassemblements sont interdits et les contrevenants sont passibles d’amende

According to the provincial flood watch site, the Chaudiere River currently has the highest risk of flooding in the Scott, Beauceville and Saint-Joseph areas. Lac Saint-Louis, Lac Saint-Pierre and Riviere des Mille Iles are also being watched.

POLICE INTERVENTION

SQ spokesperson Sergeant Louis-Philippe Bibeau explained told The Canadian Press that officers had to intervene several times since Friday morning in Beauce since the ChaudiEre River overflowed in the municipality of Saint-Georges.

The floods that followed in Beauceville and Sainte-Marie also attracted many curious people who wanted to see the situation for themselves.

Bibeau said that the police were called in to assist the fire fighters and local authorities to disperse pedestrians and motorists who approached the flooded places “just out of curiosity.”

The Quebec government toughened its tone earlier this week announcing that those who do not respect the bans on gathering in groups face fines ranging from $1,000 to $6,000.

SPECIAL MEASURES

The Beauceville floods damaged 40 properties.

During a press conference on Saturday morning, Mayor François Veilleux indicated that “a registration control centre for disaster victims was opened at the arena according to the recommended measures in connection with COVID-19.”

The centre is helping flood victims find accommodation.

The mayor said that three people were evacuated from their residences, however none had needed accommodation.

With reporting from The Canadian Press.