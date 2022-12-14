Quebec public health concerned about respiratory viruses during the holidays

Quebec public health officials say they're on high alert with the start of holiday gatherings.



The organization's director was keen to send a clear message to Quebecers on Wednesday: If you have symptoms, stay home for Christmas.

Dr. Luc Boileau hammered home this prevention message, insisting on the importance of protecting others and particularly the most vulnerable people who are present at family gatherings, namely the elderly and young children.

Public health once again provided an update on the evolution of infectious respiratory diseases in Quebec, as COVID-19, influenza and the respiratory syncytial virus continue to circulate in the population and exert strong pressure on the health network.

As the most recent data seems to show, public health recognizes that there are indications that the peak of the influenza epidemic may have passed, but prefers to wait a few weeks for confirmation.

Dr. Boileau is most concerned about COVID-19. He reminds us that this is a much more serious and dangerous disease than influenza, adding that an infected person is contagious for ten days, which means that a person who contracts COVID-19 in the next few days should not attend any gatherings on Christmas Eve.

Late Wednesday morning, Quebec Premier François Legault urged patients forced to go to health-care facilities during the holiday season to show understanding, thanks and support for their caregivers.

"It will be three years, in March, that in addition to caring for regular patients, they must also care for COVID patients. It has been extremely hard for the health staff," he said, acknowledging that waiting times in the network remain very long.

In order to help as many infected people as possible, the Ministry of Health and Social Services announced on Tuesday that it was offering the influenza treatment known as 'oseltamivir' free of charge.

The drug, also known as Tamiflu, is primarily intended for people who are at risk of complications that could lead to medical consultations or hospitalization. It is available by prescription in all pharmacies. To access it, anyone with flu-like symptoms must first be tested for COVID-19 and influenza, and then see a health-care provider to obtain a prescription.

