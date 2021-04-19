Quebec public health director gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Seconds after getting his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning, public health director Horacio Arruda urged Quebecers to do the same.

“Let’s go, let’s go,” Arruda said through his face mask after a pharmacist gave him a shot of Moderna just after 10 a.m. at a pharmacy in Saint-Eustache, Que.

"Protect yourself, protect others. Go get vaccinated."

Arruda is expected to take questions from reporters Monday morning and will likely be asked about the age eligibility of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Alberta and Ontario have both announced they will lower the age limit to 40 and older. In Quebec, it is still limited to those 55 and older.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.