Quebec public health director launches a new call for COVID and flu vaccination

Citing a "serious" circulation of COVID-19 and an imminent wave of influenza in Quebec, public health director Dr. Luc Boileau is urging people at risk to get vaccinated quickly.

Specifically, people aged 60 and over, and especially those over the age of 70, are being urged to get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Boileau adds that people over 70 who have never been infected with the virus are particularly at risk of complications.

According to the Quebec Director of Public Health, there are still around a hundred hospitalization cases linked to COVID-19 every day.

As far as influenza is concerned, public health is appealing to pregnant women.

With flu expected to sweep through Quebec in the run-up to the holiday season, it is warning that women are more likely to fall ill during pregnancy.

In addition, Boileau pointed out that the vaccine given to the mother has a protective effect on the baby at birth.

To promote better access to vaccination, people are encouraged to visit the Clic-Santé platform regularly to find a time slot that suits them.

New availabilities are posted regularly.

The Canadian Press health content receives funding through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. The Canadian Press is solely responsible for editorial choices.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 15, 2023.