Quebec public health director 'strongly considering' making masks mandatory beyond Montreal

On the heels of the City of Montreal announcing it is set to make the wearing of masks mandatory in all enclosed public places, Quebec's director of public health now says he is strongly considering extending that requirement throughout the Greater Montreal Area, and even to other regions in the province.

Horacio Arruda was in Joliette in the Lanaudiere region Tuesday as he continued on his tour of the province to meet with regional health directors and thank health care workers for their efforts throughout the pandemic.

Responding to reporters, he said he was weighing the pros and cons of recommending that the provincial government make wearing a mask mandatory.

Arruda also said he feared that part of the population would resist and oppose it if it became an obligation.

Making masks mandatory would also require determining who is responsible for enforcing the regulation, who is exempt from it, and what the consequences are for those who reject it.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2020.

