Quebec public health institute workers to strike for three days


Workers at Quebec's public health institute (INSPQ) will go on strike Nov. 28, 29 and 30.

The strike notice was sent to the INSPQ by the workers' union, affiliated with the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ), representing about 400 scientific advisors, information officers, computer analysts and others.

As this is the health sector, essential services must be maintained if the strike is called. The employer and the union are expected to discuss this issue over the next few days.

The main area of dispute is pay. Workers have not received a raise since their collective agreement expired on March 31, 2020. Negotiations were postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview Thursday, union president Etienne Pigeon said he hoped the three-day strike mandate would not be necessary.

More bargaining sessions are scheduled between the parties soon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 17, 2022.

 

