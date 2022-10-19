iHeartRadio
10°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec public health records 24 more COVID-19 hospitalizations, 10 new deaths


image.jpg

Quebec reported in increase of 24 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday, for a total of 2,085. There were 164 new entries reported by the public health authority and 140 discharges. Of the total hospitalizations, 651 people were admitted for reasons directly related to the virus, while the others tested positive at the hospital.

Meanwhile, 62 people with COVID-19 are in intensive care, an increase of four. Of those, 26 were admitted for reasons directly related to the coronavirus.

Quebec logged 10 more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total to 16,915 deaths since the pandemic began.

Four of those deaths were recorded within the last 24 hours, five were recorded between two and seven days ago, and one was recorded over a week ago.

NEW CASES

Quebec logged an additional 1,104 positive PCR COVID-19 tests on Tuesday. In addition, 195 positive rapid tests were self-declared through the health ministry's online portal.

There are currently 3,906 health-care workers absent from the job for COVID-related reasons.

VACCINATIONS

An additional 24,545 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered to Quebecers. So far, 23 per cent of eligible Quebecers have received a shot within the last five months. That rate is highest among people older than 80 (54 per cent) and lowest among adults under 39 (seven per cent).

  COVID-19 CASES IN QUEBEC
Infogram
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*