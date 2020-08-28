iHeartRadio
Quebec public health reduces COVID-19 isolation period from two weeks to 10 days

Horacio Arruda, Quebec director of National Public Health arrives at a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS-Jacques Boissinot

By Daniel J. Rowe, CTV Montreal

MONTREAL -- The Quebec Ministry of Health, in consultation with the office of public health, is lowering the period of isolation after the onset of COVID-19 symptoms from 14 days down to 10.

Thus, those who tested positive for COVID-19 can leave isolation after 10 days if they are free from all symptoms except for cough and a loss of smell.

The following criteria must be met before leaving 10-day isolation:

  • no fever for at least 48 hours;
  • no longer have symptoms (excluding coughing and loss of smell, which may last longer), for at least 24 hours.

"The evolution of our knowledge now allows us to shorten the duration of isolation for people with COVID-19," said director of public health Horacio Arruda. "However, we must ensure that other criteria are met, such as the absence of symptoms for 24 hours and fever for 48 hours. Once the isolation period is over, people are no longer considered contagious, but they must make sure to follow the instructions that apply to the general population, such as hand washing, wearing a face covering and physical distancing."

