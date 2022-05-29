Quebec public psychologists hold demonstration in Montreal for better pay

Psychologists and neuropsychologists are mobilizing to demand better access to psychological care in the public network and better working conditions to stem the exodus of professionals to the private sector.

The Quebec coalition of public psychologists (CPRPQ) has planned a demonstration on Sunday afternoon at Dorchester Square in Montreal to make their demands heard by the government.

Their main demand is a change in the legislation in order to create a union specific to psychologists in the public network.

"Currently, the voice of those working in social services, health and education is drowned out by more than a hundred employment bodies and divided among four unions," said CPRPQ president Dr. Karine Gauthier. "We are the only ones who have a mandatory doctorate, so we start working around the age of 30. This is not taken into consideration from a salary point of view. Our specific interests and issues cannot be brought to the table."

The higher salary is the main motivation for graduates to choose the private sector over the public sector, according to a survey.

Gauthier said about 75 per cent of doctoral students go into private practice.

By 2023, there will be a shortage of nearly 900 psychologists in the public sector, according to the CPRPQ.

This shortage of staff results in significant delays before seeing a psychologist in the public network.

The wait averages six months to two years, but often more, said Gauthier.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 29, 2022.