Quebec puts $65 million towards dwindling tourism industry

Quebec is coming to the rescue of the tourism industry, and particularly, hotels -- but establishments with 300 rooms and more will have to wait.

Businesses with between four and 299 bedrooms may receive up to $200,000 in funding depending on the extent of their losses from the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total envelope is $38 million out of the $65.5 million already announced in Finance Minister Eric Girard's economic update last week.

At a news conference on Wednesday morning Minister of Tourism Caroline Proulx said other measures are in the works in collaboration with Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon for establishments with 300 rooms plus.

The government is also setting aside $17 million for the three "tourism gateways," namely Montreal, Quebec City and the Outaouais, for the maintenance of strategic assets.

Proulx couldn't say how the funds will be distributed as regional organizations will decide.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2020.