iHeartRadio
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec raising public daycare prices in new year


Two children play at daycare. (Credit: cottonbro studio/pexels.com)

Quebec families with children attending public daycares (CPE) will soon have to pay a little more each day.

The Family Ministry confirmed daily prices for subsidized daycare will go up to $9.10 per day starting Jan. 1.

That's 25 cents more per day compared to the current reduced contribution rate of $8.85.

The annual hike is part of the reduced contribution regulation in Quebec's Educational Childcare Act.

The Family Ministry publishes the change each year in the Gazette officielle du Québec.

Anyone looking for a daycare spot must register on La Place 0-5.

12
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*