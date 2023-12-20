Quebec raising public daycare prices in new year

Quebec families with children attending public daycares (CPE) will soon have to pay a little more each day.

The Family Ministry confirmed daily prices for subsidized daycare will go up to $9.10 per day starting Jan. 1.

That's 25 cents more per day compared to the current reduced contribution rate of $8.85.

The annual hike is part of the reduced contribution regulation in Quebec's Educational Childcare Act.

The Family Ministry publishes the change each year in the Gazette officielle du Québec.

Anyone looking for a daycare spot must register on La Place 0-5.