Quebec reaches agreement with province's midwives

Quebec has agreed to renew its agreement with the Regroupement des sages-femmes (RSFQ) - the province's professional association of midwives.

The group represents nearly 250 midwives, including new graduates, of whom 180 are currently active. They work in 19 birthing centres.

"The agreement is a step in the right direction. It is a good step for the improvement of working conditions, which takes into account the reality of the work of midwives," said RSFQ vice-president Amaili Jetté.

The content of the agreement has not been disclosed, as members have not yet read it. A meeting will be held in a few weeks to allow them to vote on it.

Jetté said she is "proud of the work accomplished."

"The issues of salaries, recognition of midwives' professional autonomy, and availability requirements were part of the dispute. The agreement reached is a good step in that direction," she said.

Midwives held demonstrations and awareness campaigns and wrote open letters as pressure tactics, but not a walkout.

For the purposes of the negotiations, the group is supported by the Fédération des professionnels, which is affiliated with the CSN.

QUEBEC SATISFIED

Quebec was also satisfied with the agreement reached with the midwives' group.

The agreement "provides for promising directions in terms of access to services for the entire population. I would like to emphasize the excellence of the care provided by midwives," said Treasury Board president Sonia LeBel, in a news release.

Minister of Health and Social Services Christian Dubé noted that the agreement "allows for increased recognition of the contribution of midwives while promoting their availability."

"Midwives play a major role with expectant mothers, particularly through the relationship of trust that is established. The negotiated measures will allow for continuity in the care offered to women throughout the stages surrounding the birth of their child," added Dubé.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 19, 2022.