Quebec ready to raise wages now as daycare strikes continue

Believing that it is 'urgent to act,' Quebec is ready to pay the proposed increases to daycare workers, both unionized and non-unionized, immediately.

Family Minister Mathieu Lacombe and Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel made the announcement Thursday at a joint press conference in Quebec City.

In general, Quebec is offering a 12 per cent increase over three years for qualified educators only. Other child-care workers would receive less.

The increase can be as much as 17 per cent -- through a lump sum -- for those who agree to increase their work week to 40 hours. Currently, the work week ranges from 32 to 36 hours.

Minister LeBel insisted that the negotiation is not over, although she is prepared to pay the offered increases now, both in public CPEs and in subsidized private child care centres.

She even said "there will be another deposit" in wages "coming up."

LeBel and Lacombe said they were aware that child-care workers were underpaid and that this was affecting recruitment and retention, especially since Quebec wants to open many child care centres in the next few years.

STRIKE CONTINUES

Meanwhile, the CPE strike continues on Thursday, this time with CSN-affiliated educators, following CSQ strikes on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The strike by educators with the CSN-affiliated Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux is taking place Thursday and Friday. This is not a rotating strike by region, as was the case for those of the CSQ.

In this case, it is a second and third day of a 10-day strike mandate.

The issue of educators' pay has been at the heart of the dispute. Currently, they are paid $19 an hour at the first level and $25.18 at the 10th and final level.

