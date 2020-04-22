Quebec real estate brokers get the green light to return to work amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Quebec government has authorized the province's real-estate brokers to get back to work during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it won't exactly be business as usual.

The brokers have been granted permission to work only on transactions deemed to be a priority, defined as those that must be completed before July 31.

The Organisme d'autoreglementation du courtage immobilier du Quebec (OACIQ), the agency that regulates real-estate brokers in Quebec, said it has sent directives to ensure that public-health orders put in place during the pandemic are respected.

Open houses are not allowed, and in-person visits and home inspections must respect physical distancing guidelines.

No broker, or any party involved in a physical interaction regarding a transaction, can have COVID-19 or any of its symptoms and must sign a document attesting to that.

During in-person visits, the current occupants of a property must wait outside. Only one person can enter the property along with the broker, maintaining a two-metre distance at all times. No children or people over 70 may take part in a visit.

Parties involved in a transaction must also sign a document confirming that the sale is urgent.

The brokers are also being asked to work remotely as much as possible.

Brokers who do not respect the directives could face disciplinary measures from the OACIQ, which is reminding its members that not respecting the current public health orders means breaking the law.