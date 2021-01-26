Quebec records 1,166 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and adds 57 more deaths

Quebec added 1,166 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, reporting the lowest case count in weeks for the second time in a row.

The province also reported 57 new deaths. Among these 57 deaths, four occurred in the last 24 hours, 49 between Jan. 19 and Jan. 24, three before Jan. 19 and one that happened at an unknown date.

The total of deaths amounts to 9,577. One death was withdrawn from that total after an investigation found it was not attributable to COVID-19.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases, with 1,916 people reportedly virus-free on Tuesday.

There are now 15,622 known active coronavirus cases in Quebec.

Hospitalization increased by three since the day before, for a total of 1,324 people in care. Of those, the number of patients in intensive care remained the same since yesterday, sitting at 217.

The total number of people infected since March now sits at 256,006, of which 230,803 have recovered.

VACCINATIONS

The province administered 5,927 doses of the vaccine on Monday, for a total of 224,879. Quebec says it's recieved 238,100 vaccine doses total.

To date, 2.6 per cent of people in the province have recieved a shot.

TESTING

Quebec conducted 19,281 tests on Jan. 24, which returned 1,203 positive results.

This represents a positivity rate of 6.2 per cent.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Montreal was the most affected region in the province, reporting 479 new cases on the island, for a total of 91,813 since March.

After Montreal, Monteregie recorded the second most cases, adding 218 new infections, for a total of 36,849, then Laval (121 new, 21,581 total), the Laurentians (69 new, 14,126 total), and Quebec City (50 new, 12,027 total).