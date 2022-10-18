iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec records 16 more COVID-19 deaths, 31 more hospitalizations


image.jpg

Quebec logged 16 more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 16,905 deaths since the pandemic began.

One of those deaths was recorded within the last 24 hours, 10 were recorded between two and seven days ago, and five were recorded over a week ago.

There are currently 2,061 people in Quebec hospitals with COVID-19, an increase of 31, with 368 entries and 337 discharges. Of the total hospitalizations, 644 people were admitted for reasons directly related to the virus, while the others tested positive at the hospital.

Meanwhile, 58 people with COVID-19 are in intensive care, an increase of five. Of those, 22 were admitted for reasons directly related to the coronavirus.

NEW CASES

Quebec logged an additional 1,021 positive PCR COVID-19 tests on Tuesday. In addition, 168 positive rapid tests were self-declared through the health ministry's online portal.

There are currently 3,865 health-care workers absent from the job for COVID-related reasons.

The province is currently monitoring 373 outbreaks.

VACCINATIONS

An additional 16,066 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered to Quebecers.

So far, 23 per cent of eligible Quebecers have received a shot within the last five months. That rate is highest among people older than 80 (53 per cent) and lowest among adults under 39 (seven per cent).  

  COVID-19 CASES IN QUEBEC
Infogram
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*