Quebec records 169 new COVID-19 infections and one new death

COVID-19 2 (CTV News)

Quebec has seen 169 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the province announced Sunday.

The number was nearly as high as the previous day and continues a trend of daily increases similar to what the province was seeing in early June.

One new death was recorded. In total, Quebec has now had 58,583 infections since the pandemic began and 5,667 deaths.

Hospitalizations continued to decrease, dropping by nine on Saturday from a total of 206 to 197.

The number of people in intensive care also dropped by two, from 12 to 10.

As of today, 50,812 people in Quebec have now recovered from the virus.

