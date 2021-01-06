Quebec records 2,641 new cases of COVID-19; hospitalizations increase by 76

Quebec recorded 2,641 new cases of COVID-19 and added 47 deaths on Wednesday, as hospitalizations spiked by 76.

That brings the total number of people infected in Quebec since the beginning of the pandemic to 217,999, of which 184,904 have now recovered.

There are 24,603 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Total deaths now come to 8,488. Among those 47 newly reported deaths, 13 occurred in the last 24 hours, 28 between Dec. 30 and Jan. 4, five occurred before Dec. 30 and one happened at an unknown date.

The number of hospitalizations increased by 76 compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 1,393. Among these, the number of people in intensive care increased by eight, for a total of 202.

The province administered 6,221 doses of the vaccine on Tuesday, for a total of 38,984.

On Jan. 4, the province conducted 31,470 COVID-19 tests, for a total of 38,984 (the province reports its testing figures two days after they are conducted).

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Montreal was once again the most affected region, adding 846 new cases, for a total of 76,826 since March.

Following Montreal, Montérégie added the second most new cases, with 436 (30 793 total), and then Laval (293 new, 18,127 total).

Next in line, Lanaudière (189, 16,087), Chaudière-Appalaches (169, 9,030), Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Québec (160, 10,523), and Quebec City (153, 18,928).



CURFEW IMPOSED AS OF SATURDAY

Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced he will impose a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as of Saturday as well as extended lockdown measures in an attempt to curb the situation.