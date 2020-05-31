Quebec records 37 new COVID-19 deaths, but adds 165 that weren't recorded

A "data transmission problem" from Quebec's public health authorities means that the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the province jumped by over 200 Sunday.

Quebec announced in a news release that 37 more people have died due to the virus in the past 24 hours, but said 165 deaths were not counted previously. Those deaths were all in the Montreal region, according to the release.

The total number of people who have died in the province due to coronavirus is now 4,641.

A day before another phase of deconfinement is set to launch, Quebec reported 408 new cases of COVID-19 in the province bringing the total to 51,059. The number of new cases was even lower than the month's long lowest total of 419 reported Saturday.

Of those cases, 16,346 have recovered, which is 276 more than Saturday.

One more patient checked into the hospital for treatment bringing the overall total to 1,195. Of those patients, 171 are in the intensive care ward, an increase of four.

HAIR SALONS OPENING OUTSIDE MONTREAL

Several services and sectors of the economy will resume their activities on Monday as part of the government's gradual deconfinement plan.

Notably, shopping centers located outside of Greater Montreal will be allowed to open their doors.

Hairdressing, beauty and tattoo parlors may also open on June 1, but only outside the Montreal region. Greater Montreal deconfinement will begin on June 15 for hair salons.

TOURISM RESUMES

The tourism industry will also be opened as of Monday, but with strict new rules for vacationers who want to rent a cottage or go camping.

It will be possible to go camping, rent a country house, book a chalet, except in the metropolitan community of Montreal and the Joliette region. It will not yet be possible to rent a room in a Bed and Breakfast either.

Under the new measures, it will take 24 hours between the departure and arrival of a new family of five or more to ensure that the premises are properly cleaned.

Outdoors businesses will be able to resume their activities for hunters and fishermen, but it will not be possible for people who do not have the same address to sleep in the same place.

The Minister of Wildlife and Parks, Pierre Dufour, called on visitors to be patient if certain establishments are not ready to welcome the public from June 1, noting that work is necessary in several places to respect various public health guidelines.

COURTHOUSES REOPENING

June 1 will also mark the gradual reopening of courthouses across the province, where cases have been piling up since the start of the pandemic.

The Minister of Justice, Sonia LeBel, however announced Thursday that the judiciary has accelerated the digital shift that was initiated before the crisis, so that there are now 136 virtual courtrooms already functional.

With reporting from The Canadian Press.