Quebec records 53 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths due to the virus

COVID-19 4 (CTV News)

Quebec public health officials announced Wednesday that 54,937 people in the province have now tested positive for COVID-19, and 5,441 have died due to the virus.

That is 53 more cases reported in the past 24 hours, and 11 new deaths in the same period. In addition, authorities said six deaths occured before June 16.

Health officials announced that 90 more people have recovered from the virus for a total of 23,710.

The number of new hospitalizations dropped again with 15 fewer patients receiving treatment for the virus in the province's hospitals for a total of 500. Of those, 52 people are in the intensive care ward, a decrease of four.
 
Quebec testing continues to remain low with 6,185 samples being analysed June 22. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

Quebec announced that as of June 26, there will be no more daily COVID-19 updates. 

The numbers will be released on a weekly basis starting July 2.

