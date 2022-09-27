iHeartRadio
Quebec records 9 new COVID-19 deaths, one fewer hospitalization


Quebec is reporting nine new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 16,754 since the pandemic began.

All nine deaths were recorded between two and seven days ago.

The province also logged one fewer COVID-19 hospitalization, with 243 new entries and 244 discharges. Of the 1,566 people with COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals, 497 were admitted for reasons directly related to the virus.

Meanwhile, ICU numbers decreased by three for a total of 32, with 10 entries and 13 discharges. Ten ICU patients were admitted for reasons directly related to COVID-19.

NEW CASES

The Health Ministry reported 943 positive COVID-19 PCR tests on Tuesday. In addition, 171 positive rapid tests were self-declared.

There are currently 3,739 health care workers absent due to COVID-19-related issues.

The province is currently monitoring 253 outbreaks.

VACCINATIONS

An additional 14,707 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered, bringing the total to 21,193,552 shots given since vaccinations became available.

So far, 91 per cent of eligible Quebecers have received at least one dose, 56 per cent have received three and 23 per cent have received four.

#COVID19 - En date du 26 septembre, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/TG8KBlln4B pic.twitter.com/k8JZmo8Fm4

— Santé Québec (@sante_qc) September 27, 2022
