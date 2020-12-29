Quebec records first case of U.K. coronavirus variant

Quebec has recorded its first case of the U.K. variant of COVID-19.

The strain, known as ‘variant S,’ was detected in a person whose family member returned home to Quebec after a stay in the United Kingdom.

The family member returned on Dec. 11, and tested positive two days later. They came into prolonged contact with three family members, all of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

Variant S -- which is 70 per cent more contagious than the regular coronavirus, according to U.K. researchers -- was discovered in one of those three family members.

On Tuesday morning, Health Minister Christian Dubé said on social media that the discovery of the new strain “does not change usual isolation measures,” in the province.

The case is being investigated by regional health offices in Montreal and the Eastern Townships.

The new variant was detected by the McGill University Health Centre and confirmed by the Laboratoire de santé publique du Québec.

The Institut national de santé publique du Québec is working on setting up a surveillance program to identify new variants of SARS-COV-2.

VARIANT S IN CANADA

The U.K. variant has already made appearances elsewhere in Canada.

Variant S has been discovered on British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and now, Quebec.

Flights from the United Kingdom to Canada have been suspended since Dec. 21.

The Trudeau government, which initially adopted the measure for 72 hours, extended the halt in travel until at least January 6.

Both provincial and federal governments have recommended against non-essential travel out of the country. People who have travelled abroad are required to self-isolate for 14 days.

#COVID19 La santé publique confirme qu’une première personne au Québec a été infectée par la nouvelle souche de la COVID-19, soit la variante S. Soulignons que l’arrivée de cette nouvelle souche ne change rien aux mesures d’isolement habituelles. https://t.co/7JAirrpk80

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates. With files from the Canadian Press.