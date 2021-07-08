Quebec records highest number of COVID-19-related deaths since May due to data 'catch up'

Ten more people have died after contracting COVID-19, according to Quebec health officials Thursday.

The total number of deceased is now 11,229.

According to the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ), the last time the province recorded more than 10 deaths was in May.

However, officials note none of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours. One was between July 1 and 6, while nine were before July 1.

"Some of the new deaths are due to a catch-up in the number of deaths spread over several days," the province notes.

Quebec also reported 64 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 375,429 since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations are down by two, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 101.

Of those, 23 people are in intensive care; down by two.

To date, 363,484 people have recovered from the illness.

As of July 6, a total of 16,812 samples have been analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 115,116 more vaccinations in the province; 113,084 doses in the last 24 hours and 2,032 doses before July 7 for a total of 9,079,510 doses given in the province.

Outside Quebec, 26,068 doses were given for a cumulative total of 9,105,578, or 71.7 per cent of the population.

The province has received 11,201,269 vaccine doses so far.