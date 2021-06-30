Quebec records more than 100 new COVID-19 cases for first time in a week

There are 126 new COVID-19 cases in Quebec, health officials reported Wednesday.

The last time the province recorded more than 100 cases in a 24-hour period was June 23.

This brings the total number of people infected to 374,857 since the start of the pandemic.

The province's health officials also confirmed three more deaths, a total of 11,210.

None of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while two were between June 23 and 28. One was before June 23.

Hospitalizations are down by five, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 117.

Of those, 35 people are in intensive care; up by four.

To date, 362,756 people have recovered from the illness.

As of June 28, a total of 19,611 samples have been analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 108,607 more vaccinations in the province; 102,799 doses in the last 24 hours and 5,808 doses before June 29 for a total of 8,269,963 doses given in the province.

Outside Quebec, 22,327 doses were given for a cumulative total of 8,292,290, or 71 per cent of the population.

The province has received 10,974,165 vaccine doses so far.

Tuesday, 52,650 doses of Pfizer, 864,220 doses of Moderna and 120,000 doses of AstraZeneca were delivered.

Officials say they are still waiting on 880,600 doses of Moderna to arrive.