Quebec records nine new deaths as COVID-19 cases rise by 587

Nine more people have died in Quebec in relation to COVID-19, the province's health officials confirmed Tuesday.

The total number of deaths is now 11,335 since the start of the pandemic.

Quebec is also reporting 587 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 404,291.

Of the new cases, 416 people are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated with one dose received less than 14 days ago; 31 are people who had one dose more than two weeks ago and 140 are people who received two doses of a vaccine more than seven days ago.

To date, 386,572 people have recovered from the illness.

On Sept. 19, a total of 22,917 samples were analyzed.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Hospitalizations are down by six, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 274. That is, 27 people were admitted and 33 people were discharged.

Eighty-six people are in intensive care, also down by six with nine people admitted and 15 discharged.

Of the new hospitalizations, 20 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people who received one dose less than two weeks ago; none are people who had one dose more than two weeks ago and seven are people who received two doses more than one week ago.

Health officials note the risk of infection for people who are not vaccinated is 8.8 times that of someone who received two doses and the risk of hospitalization is 34.2 times someone who is fully vaccinated.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 10,204 more vaccinations in the province; 9,576 doses in the last 24 hours and 628 doses before Sept. 20 for a total of 12,770,977 doses given in the province.

Outside Quebec, 170,656 doses were given for a cumulative total of 12,941,633, or 77.9 per cent of the population.

As of Sept. 20, a total of 6,640,783 Quebecers, or 88 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up, have received their first dose of a vaccine and 6,217,186 people, or 83 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up, have received two.