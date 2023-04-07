iHeartRadio
Quebec relaxes mask requirements in healthcare facilities


As the COVID-19 situation in Quebec continues to improve, the Health Ministry believes it's time to relax its guidelines on wearing masks in healthcare settings.

In a press release issued Thursday afternoon, the ministry said it's following the latest public health recommendations to "lighten" its guidelines on personal protective equipment.

"Precautions must now be based on a more precise evaluation of the situation, according to the local reality," it reads.

Each facility will now be responsible for determining the level of protection required, including whether a mask should be worn.

The Health Ministry says that, despite this change, patients and staff must continue to respect hand hygiene measures and respiratory etiquette.

Additionally, in the case of symptoms resembling a respiratory infection, masks should be worn "at all times in the care environment."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 6, 2023.  

