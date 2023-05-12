iHeartRadio
Quebec relaxes tax deadlines, penalties for those affected by flooding


image.jpg

Revenu Québec says it will be flexible with individuals and businesses affected by the flooding in Quebec over the past few weeks.

In a press release issued Friday, the agency said it understands that some people cannot meet their tax obligations within the usual timeframe due to this exceptional situation.

Those concerned can, if necessary, apply for relief from interest and penalties. Revenu Québec will analyze each request on a case-by-case basis and follow up on each file according to its particularities.

An application for relief can be filed using the MR-94.1 form.

Earlier this week, the Quebec government reported that waters were continuing to recede in most regions affected by flooding, including the Outaouais, Laurentians, Lanaudière, Mauricie and Charlevoix areas.

The government has also noted that financial and psychosocial assistance is available to the affected population.

This report by The Canadian press was first published in French on May 12, 2023. 

