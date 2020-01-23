Quebec Rental Board releases rent increase guidelines - will your rent be going up?

Will your rent be going up this year?

It all depends on the components of your rent listed in the Quebec Rental Board's guidelines that have come out.

The rental board says if your apartment is heated by electricity, you can expect a 1.3 per cent decrease in your rent for 2020. If it's heated by natural gas, the decrease should be closer to three per cent.

Gas heated apartment-dwellers can expect an increase of about two and a half percent.

That doesn't take into account things such as maintenance costs, taxes and the costs of renovations that have happened in your building, all of which will factor into whatever rent increase you could expect to get.

Landlords are not obligated by law to follow those guidelines.

