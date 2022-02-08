Quebec reopening schedule

iHeartRadio
On February 8th, the Quebec government announced the gradual removal of nearly all COVID-19 restrictions. The only restrictions to remain after March 14th will be the vaccine passport and mask mandates.

“We will need to learn to live with the virus. There may be a sixth wave eventually, but we will have to live with COVID," Premier François Legault said.

Timetable of the reopening

Feb. 12:

  • No limit for private gatherings, though the recommendation is to keep it at 10 people or people from three households
  • Restaurants can seat up to 10 people or people from three different addresses per table
  • All caregivers can visit a loved one in a group home with a vaccine passport

Feb. 14:

  • Gyms and spas can reopen at 50 per cent capacity
  • Indoor sports and recreation activities, as well as games, can resume for everyone, including college and university sports (change rooms are limited to 50 per cent capacity)
  • Competitions and tournaments remain prohibited 
  • Indoor golf facilities and climbing gyms can open at 50 per cent capacity
  • Outdoor shows can host up to 5,000 people

Feb. 21:

  • All stores will be allowed to open at 100 per cent capacity
  • Places of worship can accommodate up to 500 people, up from the maximum of 250 
  • Amphitheatres can operate at 50 per cent capacity
  • Theatres and showrooms will be allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity, including the Bell Centre and the Videotron Centre

Feb. 28:

  • Teleworking will no longer be mandatory, but is still recommended 
  • Places of worship and showrooms can open at 100 per cent capacity, except for the Bell Centre and the Videotron Centre
  • Bars and casinos can open with 50 per cent capacity, but with no dancing and karaoke
  • Sports competitions and tournaments will be allowed

March 14:

  • Bars can allow dancing and karaoke at 100 per cent capacity
  • Restaurants, showrooms, and large venues such as the Bell Centre and Videotron Centre can reopen at full capacity
