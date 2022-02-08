Quebec reopening schedule

On February 8th, the Quebec government announced the gradual removal of nearly all COVID-19 restrictions. The only restrictions to remain after March 14th will be the vaccine passport and mask mandates.

“We will need to learn to live with the virus. There may be a sixth wave eventually, but we will have to live with COVID," Premier François Legault said.

Timetable of the reopening

Feb. 12:

No limit for private gatherings, though the recommendation is to keep it at 10 people or people from three households

Restaurants can seat up to 10 people or people from three different addresses per table

All caregivers can visit a loved one in a group home with a vaccine passport

Feb. 14:

Gyms and spas can reopen at 50 per cent capacity

Indoor sports and recreation activities, as well as games, can resume for everyone, including college and university sports (change rooms are limited to 50 per cent capacity)

Competitions and tournaments remain prohibited

Indoor golf facilities and climbing gyms can open at 50 per cent capacity

Outdoor shows can host up to 5,000 people

Feb. 21:

All stores will be allowed to open at 100 per cent capacity

Places of worship can accommodate up to 500 people, up from the maximum of 250

Amphitheatres can operate at 50 per cent capacity

Theatres and showrooms will be allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity, including the Bell Centre and the Videotron Centre

Feb. 28:

Teleworking will no longer be mandatory, but is still recommended

Places of worship and showrooms can open at 100 per cent capacity, except for the Bell Centre and the Videotron Centre

Bars and casinos can open with 50 per cent capacity, but with no dancing and karaoke

Sports competitions and tournaments will be allowed

March 14: