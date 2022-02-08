Quebec reopening schedule
On February 8th, the Quebec government announced the gradual removal of nearly all COVID-19 restrictions. The only restrictions to remain after March 14th will be the vaccine passport and mask mandates.
“We will need to learn to live with the virus. There may be a sixth wave eventually, but we will have to live with COVID," Premier François Legault said.
Timetable of the reopening
Feb. 12:
- No limit for private gatherings, though the recommendation is to keep it at 10 people or people from three households
- Restaurants can seat up to 10 people or people from three different addresses per table
- All caregivers can visit a loved one in a group home with a vaccine passport
Feb. 14:
- Gyms and spas can reopen at 50 per cent capacity
- Indoor sports and recreation activities, as well as games, can resume for everyone, including college and university sports (change rooms are limited to 50 per cent capacity)
- Competitions and tournaments remain prohibited
- Indoor golf facilities and climbing gyms can open at 50 per cent capacity
- Outdoor shows can host up to 5,000 people
Feb. 21:
- All stores will be allowed to open at 100 per cent capacity
- Places of worship can accommodate up to 500 people, up from the maximum of 250
- Amphitheatres can operate at 50 per cent capacity
- Theatres and showrooms will be allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity, including the Bell Centre and the Videotron Centre
Feb. 28:
- Teleworking will no longer be mandatory, but is still recommended
- Places of worship and showrooms can open at 100 per cent capacity, except for the Bell Centre and the Videotron Centre
- Bars and casinos can open with 50 per cent capacity, but with no dancing and karaoke
- Sports competitions and tournaments will be allowed
March 14:
- Bars can allow dancing and karaoke at 100 per cent capacity
- Restaurants, showrooms, and large venues such as the Bell Centre and Videotron Centre can reopen at full capacity