Quebec reports 315 more COVID-19 cases, as hospitalizations drop again

Quebec reported Sunday that 315 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours as hospitalization and intensive care ward numbers dropped.

The number of people receiving care in Quebec hospitals for the novel coronavirus decreased by nine, dropping that total to 364. Of those, 90 people are in ICUs, which is one fewer than on Saturday.

The total number of infections reported in the province since the start of the pandemic is now 370,043.

Of those, 354,734 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 630.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is reporting 4,182 active COVID-19 cases in the province, which is 317 fewer cases than on Saturday.

Quebec also added two new deaths due to the disease, including one in the past 24 hours and one between May 23 and May 28.

The deaths were reported in the Eastern Townships (348 total) and Montreal (4,740 total).

Since the pandemic began, the province has reported 11,127 deaths.

On May 28, 22,839 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 97,392 more doses of vaccine, including 95,305 vaccinations in the past 24 hours.

In total, 5,503,277 Quebecers have received at least one dose of vaccine, which is 60 per cent of the population. Quebec reports that 422,006 people (5 per cent of the population) have received their second doses.

REGIONAL DATA

Montreal reported 105 new cases (131,094 total), followed by Monteregie (46 new, 50,693 total), the Eastern Townships (29 new, 14,683 total), Chaudiere-Appalaches (27 new, 18,867 total), Laval (23 new, 31,200 total) and the Lower Laurentians (21 new, 20,738 total).

REOPENING PLAN

As of Monday, the vast majority of Quebec will go into orange zones.

As a result, Secondary 3, 4 and 5 students will be back in classes full-time, and gyms will reopen in those zones.

Restaurant dining rooms will also be permitted to reopen with certain restrictions.

Montreal and Laval will remain red zones until at least mid-June.