Quebec reporting 205 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
Quebec is reporting 205 new cases of COVID-19 today.
Authorities say there have been no additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus since Saturday.
The province has now recorded 63,497 total cases and 5,769 deaths since the pandemic began.
Public health officials say hospitalizations went up by eight cases in the last 24 hours, for a total of 102.
Of those, 18 people are in intensive care, an increase of one from the previous day.
Quebec says it conducted 17,479 COVID-19 tests on Friday, the last date for which the testing data is available.
Latest Audio
-
The pandemic has changed all of our lives in several ways, but what about the people who live their lives on the road? What is it like to live out of your van in the middle of a global pandemic?*HOLLY PRIESTLY, freelance writer and social media coordinator who lives in her van See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
During the height of the crisis in our CHSLDs, part-time orderlies were reassigned to different facilities, and bumped up to full-time hours. After the crisis had passed, their hours were cut. What happens to those part-timers who still can’t get full time work?See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
How will a second round of lockdown measures impact our mental health?See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.