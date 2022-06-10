Quebec reports 1,001 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 2 new deaths

Quebec's health ministry reported hospitalizations related to COVID-19 dropped to just over 1,000 on Friday as the situation continues to improve.

The update from the Ministry of Health showed hospital cases dropped by five in the last 24 hours, for a total of 1,001. ICU cases also fell by four, bringing that number to 19.

An additional two people have died from the virus. The total number of deaths related to the coronavirus is 15,481.

The province also reported 4,190 health-care workers were off work for COVID-19-related reasons, which is up from 3,940 seven days ago.

NEW CASES

The daily update from the ministry reported 720 PCR tests came back positive in the last 24 hours. An additional 184 positive rapid test results were also logged with the province.

Health-care workers analyzed 11,225 samples, which brings the positivity rate to 7.2 per cent in Quebec.

VACCINATIONS

The province administered 5,813 new vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, for a total of 19,962,064 shots given out in Quebec. An additional 338,256 shots have been given so far to Quebecers outside of the province.

To date, 91 per cent of the eligible population has received a first dose of the vaccine, 55 per cent has received a third dose, and 14 per cent has received a fourth shot.