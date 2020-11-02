Quebec reports 1,037 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

Quebec reported 1,037 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, and 12 more deaths, one of which occurred in the last 24 hours.

That brings the provincial totals to 108,018 cases and 6,283 deaths. There are currently 9,337 active cases in Quebec.

Health officials say they are also withdrawing one death from their total because it was found not to be attributable to COVID-19. Among the 12 new deaths, one death occurred in the last 24 hours, eight took place between Oct. 26 and Oct. 31 and three occurred before Oct. 26.

Hospitalizations increased by three, to a total of 499, and people in intensive care decreased by three to a total of 81.

Montreal had the highest number of new cases at 224, bringing the city's total to 42,875.



That's followed by Monteregie, with 173 new cases for a total of 15,835, then Lanaudiere with 140 (7,612 total), and the Lac-Saint-Jean-Saguenay region at 105 (1,413 total).

The Mauricie-Centre-du-Quebec region reported 87 new cases (4,602 total), and the Quebec City region reported 80 (8,920 total).