iHeartRadio
11°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec reports 1,072 new cases of COVID-19, and 19 more deaths

image.jpg

Quebec health authorities reported 1,072 more cases of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 96,288. 

Officials also reported 19 more deaths linked to the disease, including two from the past 24 hours, 15 from sometime between Oct. 14 and 19 and two from before Oct. 14 for a total of 6,074. 

The City of Montreal once again reported the highest number of new cases across Quebec, with 223 (total 39,935), followed by Monteregie, with 212 (total 14,086) and Quebec City, with 190 (total 7,697). 

Hospitalizations in the province did not increase from Tuesday to Wednesday, meaning there are still 565 people being treated for COVID-19 at hospitals across the province. Of them, 94 are in the intensive care ward, which is a decrease of six from the number reported on Tuesday. 

As of Wednesday, 81,267 people are confirmed recovered from COVID-19 in Quebec, which is an increase of 799 from the number reported on Tuesday. 

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 21,902 COVID-19 tests on Oct. 19 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior). 

  COVID-19 CASES IN QUEBEC
Infogram

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error