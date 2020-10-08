Quebec reports 1,078 new cases of COVID-19, nine more deaths

Quebec Premier Francois Legault reported 1,078 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 82,992.

Nine more deaths have also been reported in Quebec, for a total of 5,915.

Legault made the announcement at a morning news conference on Thursday.

The majority of Quebec's new cases were recorded in Montreal, with 290 (total 36,497), Quebec City, with 199 (total 5,591), and Monteregie, with 169 (total 11,904). Laval reported 87 new cases of the disease (total 7,930), the Laurentians, 70 (total 5,261), Chaudiere-Appalaches, 64 (total 1,873), and Outaouais, 32 (total 1,661). There were also 30 cases recorded in Lanaudiere (total 5,641) and 25 in the Eastern Townships (total 1,950).

There are now 425 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals, the premier said, which is an increase of 16 from the number reported on Wednesday. Of them, 68 are receiving treatment in the intensive care ward, which is six more than the number reported 24 hours earlier.

Quebec reported an additional 850 recoveries on Thursday, bringing the total number to 68,585 -- or 82.6 per cent of the province's cumulative cases.

The province reported that it completed analyses of 29,949 COVID-19 tests on Oct. 6 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).



